The Panthers released Burris on Tuesday.
Burris operated as the Panthers' starting safety last year, but he was replaced on the first-team unit by free-agent acquisition Xavier Woods. Burris also dealt with a rib injury during the final week of preseason action, but he didn't miss a game, though his short absence still may have impacted his chances of making the initial 53-man roster. Regardless, the 2016 fourth-round pick has finished with at least 400 snaps, 20 tackles and one interception in each of the past three seasons (two with Carolina and one with Cleveland), so he figures to draw at least some attention in free agency.
