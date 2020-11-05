site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
K.C. McDermott: Back from COVID-19 list
The Jaguars restored McDermott (illness) from the practice squad COVID-19 list Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
McDermott will be allowed to return to team activities immediately.
