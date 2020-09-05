site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
K.C. McDermott: Doesn't make final roster
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
The Jaguars waived McDermott (ankle) on Friday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
McDermott spent the 2019 on injured reserve with an ankle injury. He's healthy now, but the 24-year-old offensive tackle was shown the door before cut day.
