Kentrell Brice: Becomes free agent
The Packers will not extend a tender to Brice, making him an unrestricted free agent, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Brice appeared in 14 games with the Packers last season with 10 starts, 50 tackles, one sack and two passes defended. The 24-year-old safety will look to latch on in a depth role with a new team.
