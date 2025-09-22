Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports that the Seahawks are expected to sign Herbert to the practice squad.

The Seahawks are operating on a short week in facing the Cardinals on Thursday. With Zach Charbonnet (foot) in danger of missing a second consecutive game, the addition of Herbert would give Seattle added backfield depth behind Kenneth Walker if Charbonnet is inactive. Herbert logged 36 carries for 130 yards and a touchdown and 10 catches (on 11 targets) for 25 yards across 14 regular-season games in 2024 between the Bengals (eight) and Bears (six).