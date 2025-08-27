Herbert signed to the Colts' practice squad Wednesday.

The running back was released Tuesday after falling short of the team's 53-man roster, and while, given his experience in the league, he may have been expected to end up with another team, Herbert cleared waivers and remained with Indy. The former Bengal and Bear initially signed with the Colts in March after appearing in 14 regular-season games for the aforementioned teams in 2024, but he failed to make the roster after missing the last two preseason games with an undisclosed injury. Healthy now, Herbert is perhaps a candidate for a call-up if the Colts need running back help behind Jonathan Taylor during the regular season.