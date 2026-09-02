St. Brown was a standout performer during the Lions' final practice of training camp Thursday, recording several receptions during team drills, Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News reports.

St. Brown was particularly impressive on the Lions' second-to-last series of the day, when he had gains of 14, seven and four yards on receptions before beating cornerback Rock Ya-Sin on a post route for a 16-yard score to end the drive. He nearly added another touchdown to his ledger on the final drive, as he corralled a jump ball over Ya-Sin in the end zone before he was ruled to have bobbled the ball prior to stepping out of bounds. The performance marked an impressive end to what Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site labeled a "really strong camp" for St. Brown, who is once again ticketed for a high-volume role in the Detroit passing game and profiles as a strong first-round pick in fantasy drafts.