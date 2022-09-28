St. Brown (ankle) isn't expected to practice Wednesday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
St. Brown continued playing after rolling his right ankle in the second quarter of a 28-24 loss to the Vikings on Sunday, and while the injury isn't expected to be a long-term issue, it's unclear if he'll be able to practice this week. Fellow wideout Josh Reynolds is also dealing with an ankle injury and will be held out of Wednesday's practice.
