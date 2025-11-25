Wright (neck) was a non-participant in Tuesday's walk-through practice.

With Sam LaPorta recently going down with a back injury and unlikely to play again this season after undergoing surgery, Wright has stepped in as the Lions' No. 1 tight end the past two weeks. He's played more than 80 percent of the snaps in each of those contests and has produced a 5-37-0 receiving line on 11 targets, but his health is now in question after he emerged from this past Sunday's win over the Giants with a neck issue. If Wright isn't able to play through the neck injury in Thursday's game against the Packers, Ross Dwelley would be the next man up at tight end, and at least one of Anthony Firkser and Zach Horton would be in line for a promotion from the practice squad.