Lions' David Montgomery: Questionable for Week 17
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Montgomery (illness) is listed as questionable for Thursday's contest at Minnesota.
Montgomery showed up Tuesday as a non-participant at the Lions' walkthrough due to an illness and followed it up with a limited session one day later, leaving his status in question for Week 17 action. In the end, his status will be clarified about 90 minutes before Thursday's 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff, but if Montgomery is inhibited or sidelined, Sione Vaki and Jacob Saylors would be the RB options behind No. 1 Jahmyr Gibbs.
More News
-
Lions' David Montgomery: Pops up on injury report•
-
Lions' David Montgomery: Limited workload in loss•
-
Lions' David Montgomery: Reaches end zone in defeat•
-
Lions' David Montgomery: Long TD run in primetime win•
-
Lions' David Montgomery: Gets back into end zone in loss•
-
Lions' David Montgomery: Takes back seat to Gibbs•