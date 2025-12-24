Montgomery (illness) is listed as questionable for Thursday's contest at Minnesota.

Montgomery showed up Tuesday as a non-participant at the Lions' walkthrough due to an illness and followed it up with a limited session one day later, leaving his status in question for Week 17 action. In the end, his status will be clarified about 90 minutes before Thursday's 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff, but if Montgomery is inhibited or sidelined, Sione Vaki and Jacob Saylors would be the RB options behind No. 1 Jahmyr Gibbs.