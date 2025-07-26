Lions' Derrick Barnes: Practices Friday
Barnes (knee/finger) was cleared to practice Friday, Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News reports.
Barnes was limited to just three regular-season games in 2024 after injuring his MCL and PCL in Week 3 against the Cardinals. The 2021 fourth-rounder returned to practice earlier this week, and although he left Thursday's session early due to a finger injury, he was cleared to participate in Friday's session. Barnes logged 81 tackles (42 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one forced fumbles over 16 regular-season games in 2023.
