Goff completed 25 of 33 passes for 320 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions in Sunday's 44-22 win over the Commanders.

Goff topped 300 yards for the second time this season thanks to a particularly efficient performance. In addition to completing more than 75 percent of his passes, Goff tallied three gains of more than 20 yards while throwing for a pair of 14-yard touchdowns and one of nine. Goff now has multiple passing scores in six of his nine games on the campaign, and he's averaged more than 7.5 yards per attempt in three straight matchups.