Goff completed 34 of 54 passes for 364 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions in Sunday's 29-24 loss to the Steelers. He added one rush for minus-1 yard.

Goff took to the air a season high 54 times as the Lions played down by two scores for much of the fourth quarter. He was efficient throughout the contest, but he picked up 199 yards and touchdowns of 27 and four yards across the team's final three drives of the game. While it hasn't led to consistent victories, Goff has topped 300 passing yards in three straight games, while also throwing for seven touchdowns in that span.