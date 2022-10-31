Badgley converted two of two field-goal attempts and three of three PATs during Sunday's 31-27 loss to the Dolphins.

Badgley may need to start handling kickoff duties to become a candidate for being Detroit's long-term answer at kicker, but he otherwise has been solid for the Lions through two games. The Miami product converted field goals from 26 and 42 yards out in this one and is now a perfect 8-for-8 on the year thanks to a four-field-goal showing he had with Chicago earlier in the season. Badgley will look to stay mistake-free in a potential Week 9 shootout against the Packers.