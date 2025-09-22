The Lions elevated Dwelley from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Monday's game against the Ravens.

Dwelley was let go by the 49ers during training camp in mid-August, but he caught on with the Lions this past Tuesday on the practice squad following the placement of Shane Zylstra (ankle) on injured reserve. Dwelley will be elevated for Monday night's contest and will serve as the Lions' TE3 behind Sam LaPorta and Brock Wright.