LaPorta (calf) is listed as active Sunday in Tampa Bay.

LaPorta made a sudden appearance on the Lions' practice report Thursday, sitting out that session due to a calf injury. Coach Dan Campbell revealed Friday that LaPorta was dealing with a calf strain, which the rookie second-round pick said he likely suffered last Sunday against the Panthers before it flared up at Wednesday's practice, according to Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, LaPorta's status for Sunday was subject to a pregame workout, and after checking out OK, he'll be available versus a Buccaneers defense that has contained opposing TEs to a 21-152-0 line on 29 targets through four games on the campaign.