LaPorta caught all four of his targets for 33 yards in Monday's 38-30 win over the Ravens.

LaPorta remained somewhat quiet in Week 3, finishing third on the team in catches, targets and receiving yards. The tight end has still yet to find the end zone, though he's seen three red zone targets over three games. Through three weeks, he's compiled 13 receptions on 17 targets for 138 yards. LaPorta will look to find paydirt in Week 4 against the Browns, who have allowed two touchdowns to tight ends so far this season.