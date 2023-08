LaPorta didn't catch his only target in Friday's 21-16 preseason win over the Giants.

LaPorta has been working with the first-team offense in training camp, but the rookie second-round pick failed to make much of an impression in his first NFL action. The tight end will look to get more involved in Detroit's second preseason game against the Jaguars as he looks to earn a prominent role in Detroit's offense out of the gate.