Lions' Sam LaPorta: Trending in right direction

Coach Dan Campbell said that LaPorta (back), who was a partial participant in Tuesday's mandatory minicamp practice, could be cleared for the start of training camp next month, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports. "We like where he's going," Campbell said of the tight end Tuesday. "He's trending the right way."

LaPorta, who underwent surgery this past November to address a herniated disc in his back, hasn't taken part in full-speed team drills this spring. However, the tight end did work with the Lions' first-team offense during the 25-minute jog-through portion of Tuesday's session before working off to the side with a trainer during seven-on-seven and position drills. As LaPorta progresses toward working fully coming training camp, Birkett adds that the 2023 second-rounder is expected to sign a contract extension with Detroit at some point this summer. Prior to his injury, LaPorta recorded a 40/489/3 receiving line (on 49 targets) in nine regular-season contests in 2025.