Lions' Stantley Thomas-Oliver: Cleared to practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thomas-Oliver (undisclosed) passed his physical Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Thomas-Oliver was placed on the active/non-football injury list July 17, but he's now been cleared to return to practice. That's important for the Florida International product, as he's on the roster bubble and will likely need to impress to nab a spot on the team.
More News
-
Lions' Stantley Thomas-Oliver: Placed on active/NFI list•
-
Stantley Thomas-Oliver: Works out in Indianapolis•
-
Stantley Thomas-Oliver: Let go by Big Blue•
-
Giants' Stantley Thomas-Oliver: Lands on NFI list•
-
Stantley Thomas-Oliver: Joins Giants' practice squad•
-
Stantley Thomas-Oliver: Reaches injury settlement•