Thomas-Oliver (undisclosed) passed his physical Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Thomas-Oliver was placed on the active/non-football injury list July 17, but he's now been cleared to return to practice. That's important for the Florida International product, as he's on the roster bubble and will likely need to impress to nab a spot on the team.

