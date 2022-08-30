The Dolphins waived Bowden on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Bowden offers versatility as a former college QB who has played running back and slot receiver in addition to returning kicks at times. He may not be skilled enough at one task to warrant a roster spot in Miami, but other teams could be interested in taking a look. Bowden was a third-round pick of the Raiders' in 2020.
