Gordon's practice squad contract with Kansas City expired on Tuesday, Charles Goldman of the USA Today reports.
The Chiefs had signed Gordon to their practice squad back in November after he was let go by the Broncos, but he subsequently wasn't elevated for game action by the eventual Super Bowl LVII champions. Given that Isiah Pacheco, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and La'Mical Perine are the only running backs Kansas City has under contract for 2023, it's possible that Gordon, who turns 30 in April, could re-sign with the team as a depth option, but the 2015 first-rounder could well look for an opportunity with another franchise where he might have a clearer path to backfield touches this coming season.