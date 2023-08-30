Badgley signed with the Lions' practice squad Wednesday, Tim Twentyman of the team's official site reports.

Badgley was cut by the Titans on Sunday after converting three of four field goal attempts in Tennessee's preseason finale against the Patriots. Badgley was with the Commanders to start training camp, but was waived on Aug. 20 as Washington opted to go with Joey Slye as their kicker. Badgley will now spend the beginning of the 2023 season on the Lions' taxi squad, with Riley Patterson slated as the kicker for the 53-man roster.