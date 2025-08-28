The Broncos signed Bandy to the practice squad Thursday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

Bandy spent the entire 2024 season on the Broncos' practice squad, and he will reprise that role in 2025 after failing to make Denver's 53-man roster at the end of training camp. He finished the preseason with six catches (on as many targets) for 59 yards while logging 13 yards on two punt returns across three games.