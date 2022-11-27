Beckham (knee) is scheduled to meet with the Giants on Thursday and Friday before making visits to the Cowboys and Bills following the weekend, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

According to Rapoport, one source with direct knowledge of Beckham's rehab program for the torn ACL in his left knee he suffered Feb. 13 in the Rams' Super Bowl win over the Bengals said the wideout has received full medical clearance, though Beckham will still need time to get back up to game speed with football-type activities upon signing with a team. Before ramping up in practice, he'll first have to choose his next destination, with the Giants, Cowboys and Bills currently representing the frontrunners for his services. Since he won't be meeting with the Cowboys and Bills until early next week before likely deciding on his next team soon thereafter, Beckham looks like he can safely be ruled out from making his 2022 debut Week 13. A Week 14 debut may not be feasible either if he requires more practice time to get his conditioning in order.