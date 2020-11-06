Jones (calf) rushed 15 times for 58 yards and secured all five targets for an additional 21 yards in the Packers' 34-17 win over the 49ers on Thursday night.

Jones was able to make it through pregame workouts without issue, setting the stage for his return from a two-game absence on a night the Packers were without Jamaal Williams and A.J. Dillon for COVID-related reasons. Jones paced the backfield in carries, but Tyler Ervin did complement him nicely with eight attempts as game script allowed Green Bay to keep the star running back's workload lighter than usual. Jones now has the luxury of a few extra days of rest ahead of a very favorable Week 10 matchup against the Jaguars on Sunday, Nov. 15.