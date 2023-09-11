Coach Matt LaFleur said Jones (hamstring) is still being evaluated after leaving Sunday's win over the Bears in the third quarter, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

The Packers went to Jones early and often in the third quarter, and on a fourth-and-three, Jordan Love found his running back over the middle for a 35-yard catch-and-run touchdown to give Green Bay a commanding 24-6 lead. However, as Jones crossed the goal line, he appeared to be grabbing at his left hamstring. Jones was shown on the broadcast being stretched out by the training staff numerous times throughout the fourth quarter, but he never returned to the field. LaFleur said they didn't need Jones the rest of the way and was encouraged that he was able to jog off the field after the game. Jones had similar comments during his postgame press conference, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him listed on the Packers' initial injury report for Week 2, which will be released Wednesday.