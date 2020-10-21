Lazard (abdomen) went through Wednesday's pre-practice stretch with the rehab group, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Lazard isn't yet eligible to return from IR, so he still can't officially practice, but it's at least encouraging to see him present on the side for the first time since early October. The third-year pro was initially pegged with a one month recovery timeframe after undergoing abdomen surgery, so it remains possible that the Packers could get him back early November.