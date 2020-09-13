Lazard secured all four of his targets for 64 yards and a touchdown in the Packers' 43-34 win over the Vikings on Sunday. He also rushed once for 19 yards.

Lazard secured the No. 2 receiver job this summer over fellow incumbent Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and although both receivers actually enjoyed strong days Sunday, the former certainly did nothing to lose his grip on his new role with his performance. Lazard's scoring grab came from four yards out with 10:02 remaining and essentially put the game out of reach by extending what had been a 29-18 lead. With a solid season-opening effort under his belt, Lazard will presumably head into a Week 2 NFC North home battle against the Lions next Sunday with plenty of confidence.