Brooks had eight carries for 59 yards in Sunday's 24-22 loss to the Bears.

Although the Packers ended the regular season on a down note, Brooks ended it on a high one, setting season highs in both the rushing attempts and yards categories. Brooks averaged a quality 5.1 YPC during the regular season, but it's unlikely he will be much of a factor in the postseason, as starting running back Josh Jacobs will be at full speed and fellow reserve Emanuel Wilson took 31 carries to Brooks' 14 over the last three weeks.