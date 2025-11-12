Brooks failed to record a single rushing attempt or target in Monday's 10-7 loss to the Eagles.

Brooks was a complete non-factor Monday night, playing just six of the Packers' 68 offensive snaps in the contest. The third-year running back has not handled a single carry for the past for games and is averaging a 12 percent offensive snap share this season. Brooks remains far off the fantasy radar based on his limited usage as the No. 3 running back behind starter Josh Jacobs and backup Emanuel Wilson. Next up for the Packers is a Week 11 matchup with the Giants.