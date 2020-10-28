Kirksey (pectoral) has been cleared for practice, opening up a 21-day window for him to be taken off IR, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

While Kirksey's eligible to return to game action as soon as Sunday against the Vikings, Silverstein cautions that the Packers like to use practice as part of the rehab process and rarely activate players in the same week that they resume practicing. With that information in mind, it's more likely that Kirksey's next game action won't come until Week 9 in San Francisco. The linebacker had racked up 12 tackles in Weeks 1 and 2 before getting injured in early in Week 3 against the Saints, so his return should deliver a major boost to a Packers defense that has struggled to stop the run.