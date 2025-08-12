Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Tuesday that Watson (knee) likely will begin the regular season on the PUP list but will be "chomping at the bit" to return thereafter, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

In other words, the Packers hope to have Watson back in October after he's spent the minimum of four games on the PUP list. That's about as soon as anyone could've hoped for, given that Watson suffered his ACL tear in Week 18 last season. It won't be surprising if he ends up missing time beyond the first four weeks, but it does seem his rehab is coming along fast enough that the Packers are optimistic about having Watson available for most of the season. Whether he's a full-time player at any point is another question, as the Packers also have Matthew Golden, Jayden Reed (foot), Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks (calf) as strong candidates for WR snaps.