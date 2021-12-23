Bakhtiari (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Browns, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.
Coach Matt LaFleur said early in the week that he didn't anticipate Bakhtiari returning Saturday, and the left tackle will officially be held out once again. His next chance to take the field will be Jan. 2 against the Vikings.
