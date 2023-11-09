The Packers attributed Alexander's absence from practice Wednesday to a shoulder injury.

Alexander has been a frequent name on Green Bay's injury report this season, though it was a back injury that hampered him from late September through last week. However, the cornerback is noted as having a shoulder issue on the team's first report this week, and he was unable to practice at all Wednesday. It remains to be seen how serious the injury is, though it's worth noting that Alexander was able to play every snap in Sunday's Week 9 win over the Rams.