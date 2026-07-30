Packers' Jayden Reed: Healthy for camp

Reed is healthy for the start of training camp, Mark Oldacres of Packers Wire reports.

Reed played through a fractured foot at the beginning of last season and then missed 10 games after breaking his collarbone in Week 2. He returned for the stretch run and scored a touchdown on a season-high seven targets during the playoff loss at Chicago. With Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks out of the picture, each of Reed, Christian Watson and Matthew Golden has a solid case for career-high volume this year. There is still some doubt about Reed's playing time in two-wide packages, as he's largely been confined to 11 personnel through the first three years of his NFL career.