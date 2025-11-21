Packers' Jayden Reed: Returns to practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reed (collarbone) returned to practice Friday, opening his 21-day window to be activated from injured reserve, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Reed presumably won't play Sunday against the Vikings and can be considered uncertain to face the Lions four day later on Thanksgiving Day. The timing of his return to practice suggests he'll be ready for a Dec. 7 matchup with the Bears (Week 14), if not the Thanksgiving game.