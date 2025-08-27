Reed, who returned to practice Wednesday, said he can't run routes without discomfort after dealing with a foot injury for a good portion of training camp, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

Reed had been sidelined since at least Aug. 7 due to a health concern that caused him to wear a walking boot for close to a week earlier this month. He relayed that he recently started running routes again and primarily feels some pain when he attempts to plant and cut, leaving his status for Week 1 unknown. Having said that, Reed's return to the field Wednesday is a step in the right direction as the Packers turn their focus to a season-opening matchup with the Lions on Sunday, Sept. 7.