Love (head) is questionable to return to Saturday's Week 16 battle against the Bears.

Love was hurt midway through the second quarter after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit that drew a roughing-the-passer penalty. He spent some time being assessed on the field before heading to the medical tent and then to the locker room. If he's unable to return to action Saturday, Malik Willis would guide Green Bay's offense the rest of the way.