Packers' Kentrell Brice: Seen in walking boot
Brice (ankle) was seen with a walking boot on Monday, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
While the team hasn't released the specifics of Brice's injury, the early indications aren't great. After being carted off with the injury on Sunday he's still struggling to walk on his left foot. The team hasn't clarified his status yet, but his ability to play Thursday against Seattle appears questionable at best.
More News
-
Packers' Kentrell Brice: Won't return Sunday•
-
Packers' Kentrell Brice: Exits game with ankle injury•
-
Packers' Kentrell Brice: Practices in full•
-
Packers' Kentrell Brice: Injures knee against Patriots•
-
Packers' Kentrell Brice: Ready to rock Sunday•
-
Packers' Kentrell Brice: Nursing ankle injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Bench Brady? Buy Davis?
The Titans shocked the Patriots on Sunday; is it time for Fantasy owners to move on from Tom...
-
Week 10 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know from Sunday's games, with an eye...
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
Mitchell Trubisky and Mike Davis lead contrarian plays for Week 10.
-
LIVE: Week 10 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 10
-
Week 10 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest from a busy injury report Sunday morning as you get ready to set your...