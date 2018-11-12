Brice (ankle) was seen with a walking boot on Monday, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

While the team hasn't released the specifics of Brice's injury, the early indications aren't great. After being carted off with the injury on Sunday he's still struggling to walk on his left foot. The team hasn't clarified his status yet, but his ability to play Thursday against Seattle appears questionable at best.

