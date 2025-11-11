Packers' Lucas Havrisik: Third straight scratch
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Havrisik (coach's decision) is inactive for Monday's game against the Eagles, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.
Havrisik is inactive for a third straight game with Brandon McManus (quadriceps) cleared for Monday's matchup against Philadelphia. Should McManus make it through the matchup healthy, Havrisik could lose his roster spot.
