Havrisik (coach's decision) is inactive for Monday's game against the Eagles, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Havrisik is inactive for a third straight game with Brandon McManus (quadriceps) cleared for Monday's matchup against Philadelphia. Should McManus make it through the matchup healthy, Havrisik could lose his roster spot.

