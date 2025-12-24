Willis (right shoulder) missed practice Wednesday due to an illness, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

The Packers' top two quarterbacks are dealing with health concerns in the wake of Saturday's loss at Chicago, but Jordan Love (concussion) was able to take part in drills Wednesday, while Willis was absent due to something unrelated to the right shoulder injury he suffered late in Week 16. Willis is the favorite to get the start this Saturday against the Ravens if Love can't make it through the protocol for head injuries, but the former's new ailment adds another element to the QB situation in Green Bay.