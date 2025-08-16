Willis completed six of 14 passes for 83 yards in the Packers' 23-19 preseason win over the Colts on Saturday afternoon.

Willis drew the start for Jordan Love (thumb) and played the first three possessions. The veteran backup was lacking in efficiency, but he did record 21- and 33-yard completions to Mecole Hardman and MarShawn Lloyd, respectively, and also saw a 31-yard connection with Julian Hicks wiped out by an offensive holding penalty. Willis appears secure in his No. 2 role behind Love, who's expected to be ready for Week 1 after undergoing surgery Tuesday on his ulnar collateral ligament.