Willis (right shoulder/hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest in Minnesota, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Coach Matt LaFleur announced Thursday that Clayton Tune will be Green Bay's starting QB in Week 18 at the same time that he relayed that Jordan Love cleared the concussion protocol. The decision makes sense considering the Packers are locked into the No. 7 seed in the NFC side of the playoffs, but who will be Tune's backup remains to be seen. Willis himself was listed as limited on all three of the team's practice reports this week due to right shoulder and hamstring injuries, and his fate for Sunday's game could become more clear if Desmond Ridder is elevated from the practice squad Saturday. In that scenario, Willis may be the emergency third quarterback, at best, behind Tune and Ridder with Love not expected to play, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.