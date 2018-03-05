Packers' Randall Cobb: Could stay despite contract

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst hinted at a preference for keeping Cobb with the team, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official website reports.

Once viewed as an elite slot receiver, Cobb is coming off back-to-back seasons with less than 700 receiving yards and four touchdowns, entering the final year of his contract carrying a non-guaranteed base salary of $8.6 million. With Davante Adams recently signed to a four-year extension, the Packers may be hoping that Cobb and/or Jordy Nelson will renegotiate contracts that seemed rather team-friendly not so long ago. Cobb's recent production doesn't mesh with his 2018 salary, but there's reason to think he can turn things around and live up to the lofty number, considering injuries -- both his own and Aaron Rodgers' -- played a major role in the underwhelming stat lines the past two years. Still only 27 years old, Cobb should draw plenty of interest if the Packers ultimately decide to move on, be it via trade or outright release.