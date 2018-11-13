Packers' Randall Cobb: Status unknown for Thursday
Cobb (hamstring) isn't slated to travel with the Packers to Seattle on Tuesday evening, but his status for Thursday's game against the Seahawks remains in question, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.
Per Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette, Cobb didn't take the field for the Packers' first Week 11 practice Tuesday. While most of his teammates are taking the team flight to the Pacific Northwest, Cobb will stay behind in Green Bay, likely to receive treatment on his lingering hamstring injury. The Packers will touch on his official availability for gameday upon the release of Wednesday's injury report, but it appears as if three-wide sets will include Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown on Thursday.
