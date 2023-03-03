Cobb recently underwent ankle surgery, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.
The surgery was to "clean out the back of his ankle," according to Rapoport. 32-year-old Cobb caught 34 passes for 417 yards and one touchdown on 50 targets across 13 games for the Packers last season. He's scheduled to be a free agent later this month. It's unclear at this point if Cobb plans to keep playing in 2023.
