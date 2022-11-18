Watkins was targeted twice but did not catch a pass in Thursday's 27-17 loss to the Titans.

Watkins made a couple plays in the Packers' Week 10 victory over the Cowboys, but he was a non-factor a few days later. Watson trailed Allen Lazard, Christian Watson and Randall Cobb in snaps Thursday, and as long as those three remain healthy, that will likely turn into a trend.