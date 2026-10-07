The Packers designated Williams (ankle) to return from injured reserve ahead of Wednesday's practice session.

Williams suffered a high-ankle sprain toward the tail end of training camp, which prompted the Packers to place the second-year wide receiver on injured reserve. He's progressed enough in his recovery to participate in practice, and the Packers have 21 days to activate Williams from IR. He'll likely need to log multiple full practices before being moved to the 53-man roster, but he could make his 2026 regular-season debut as soon as this Sunday's NFC North showdown against the Bears.