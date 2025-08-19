Williams (hamstring) is not practicing Tuesday, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Williams has missed time at practice recently, and he's also been sidelined for both of Green Bay's first two preseason games, but the team had been dodgy about specifying the nature of the rookie third-round pick's injury. He missed nearly a week at the start of training camp due to a concussion, so at this stage it will be crucial for Williams to get back on the field soon and make the most of the remaining reps available before Week 1. Saturday's preseason finale against Seattle will be Williams' final chance to log exhibition action.